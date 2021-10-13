Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 53,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,208,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $725.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $809.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.04. The company has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

