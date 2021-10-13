Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Post at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 317,597 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $18,369,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.