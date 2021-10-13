Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 98,089 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 98,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.02.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.