Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

