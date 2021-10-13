Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,397 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.