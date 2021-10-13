Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

