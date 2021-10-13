Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,801 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

