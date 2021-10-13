Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,071 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amcor by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,578,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

