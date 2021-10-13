Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.61 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.