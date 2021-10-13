Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 923.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $412.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.02. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

