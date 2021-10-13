Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 348,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.