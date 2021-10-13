Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 22,053 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1,520.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $32,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE VAC opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.