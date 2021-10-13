Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 38,886 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NNN stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

