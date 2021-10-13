Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2,837.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $435.09 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $301.44 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.10 and its 200 day moving average is $442.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

