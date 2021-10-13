Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 73,240 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,240 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

