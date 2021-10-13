Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 76,938 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after buying an additional 890,650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after buying an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

