Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 79,973 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,973 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

