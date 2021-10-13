Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $3.76 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.