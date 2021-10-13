Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

