Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

RDUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

