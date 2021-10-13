Radix (EXRD) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $93.92 million and $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

