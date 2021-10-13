Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAIN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Rain Therapeutics had issued 7,352,941 shares in its initial public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $124,999,997 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Rain Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 392,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

