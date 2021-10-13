Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Cap of $35.18 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $35.18 million and $703,659.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00116909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.30 or 0.99754688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.28 or 0.06097863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

