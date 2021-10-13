Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Hits $44,354.23

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Raise has a market capitalization of $44,354.23 and $3.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00218201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00095236 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.