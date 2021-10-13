Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 104.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $140,522.31 and approximately $404.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

