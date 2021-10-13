RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €540.00 ($635.29) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €610.78 ($718.56).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €743.60 ($874.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €896.07 and its 200 day moving average is €802.12. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

