Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTLR. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

