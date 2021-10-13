Ravencoin Price Tops $0.11 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $48.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00062271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,856,080,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

