Raydium (RAY) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Raydium has a market cap of $712.65 million and $158.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00017190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,101,725 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

