Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.81 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.