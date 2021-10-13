Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.81 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

