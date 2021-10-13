Raymond James Cuts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ATUSF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

