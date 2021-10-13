Raymond James Cuts Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
CXBMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,430. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
