Raymond James Cuts Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CXBMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,430. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It involves in the operation of Primavera Gold-Copper, Santa Maria Gold, IAMGOLD, Centerra, and Rosita mining projects. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

