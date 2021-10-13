Raymond James Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $8.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,846,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

