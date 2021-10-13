Raymond James Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.33.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$1.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.91. 179,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.29. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.