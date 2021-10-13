Raymond James Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.
MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.33.
Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$1.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.91. 179,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.29. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
