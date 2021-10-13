Raymond James Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $136.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.32.

RGLD traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. 16,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,174. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Royal Gold by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

