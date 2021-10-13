Raymond James Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,418. The stock has a market cap of $742.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

