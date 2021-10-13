Raymond James Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,418. The stock has a market cap of $742.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.