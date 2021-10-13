Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$2.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CVE ADZN traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,947. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

