Raymond James Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 5,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

