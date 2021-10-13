Raymond James Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.80.

FM stock traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.63. 1,340,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,914. The company has a market cap of C$18.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.71. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

