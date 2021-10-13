Raymond James Lowers MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$27.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 34,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,058. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

