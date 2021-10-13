Raymond James Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $6.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 625,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,282,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

