Raymond James Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$10.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.22.

TSE K traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.49. 3,879,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.25. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

