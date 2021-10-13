Raymond James Raises West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to C$175.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,832. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.