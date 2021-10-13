Raymond James Trims Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Target Price to $8.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.