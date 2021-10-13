Raymond James Trims Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Target Price to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

