Raymond James Trims New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.37 million, a PE ratio of -138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

