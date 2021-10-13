Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,418 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

