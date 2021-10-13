Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $89.68. 3,284,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,711. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

