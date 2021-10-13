Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $399,694.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

