Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

RC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

